TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 5,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.