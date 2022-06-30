TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 5,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.