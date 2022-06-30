TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $28.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TASK opened at $16.89 on Thursday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TaskUs by 83.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after buying an additional 688,916 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

