Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.18

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.18 and last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 49407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

