Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Lowered to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 87,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

