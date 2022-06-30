Tadpole Finance Market Cap Reaches $827,056.75 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $827,056.75 and approximately $2,892.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 548,338 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

