Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

