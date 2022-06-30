Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.80. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,005 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

About Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.