Swop Price Hits $1.77 on Major Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00009342 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,399,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,343,053 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

