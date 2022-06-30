Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

