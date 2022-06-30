Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 57,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,021,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.