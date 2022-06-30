Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/21/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00.
- 6/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SU traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
