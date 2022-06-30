Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2022 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

6/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SU traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

