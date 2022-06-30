Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 8.1%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 8,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,285 shares of company stock valued at $915,310 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.