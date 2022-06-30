SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.37. 4,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,935. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

