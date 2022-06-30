SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,843. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.97.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

