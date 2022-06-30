SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.