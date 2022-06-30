SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 849 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Perrigo by 147.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120,584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 509.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Perrigo by 25.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,436,000 after acquiring an additional 235,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 173.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 23,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

