SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

