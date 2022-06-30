Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Down 77.2% in June

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,930.

Stran & Company, Inc. stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

