Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.46

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 51254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.85) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

