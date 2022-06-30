StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $376,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

