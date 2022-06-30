StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SDPI stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

