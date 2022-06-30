StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
