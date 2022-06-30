StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

