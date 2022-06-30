Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Stipend (SPD) traded up 148.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $132,833.27 and $8.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 150.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

