Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Target Price to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

