Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.25

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

