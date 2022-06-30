Stelco (TSE:STLC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.40.

Shares of STLC stock traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 233,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.37 and a one year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

