Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $170.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.