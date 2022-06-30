Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 21.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

