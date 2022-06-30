STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Down 3.5% This Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $9,461.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00190596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

