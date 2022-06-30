StaFi Hits One Day Volume of $2.28 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

