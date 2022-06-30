StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $13.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,124.57 or 0.99922649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036643 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

