Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $26,811.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,262 coins and its circulating supply is 484,153 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

