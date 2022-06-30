Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Lowered by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,585. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.