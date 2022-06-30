Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,700. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

