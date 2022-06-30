Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SPWH traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 638,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

