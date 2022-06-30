Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Up 0.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 30,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,250% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($185.25) to £131.20 ($160.96) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($165.62) to £132 ($161.94) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

