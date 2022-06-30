SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $148.87

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $148.87 and last traded at $150.10, with a volume of 3173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

