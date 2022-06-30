SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

