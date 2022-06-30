SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

