SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

