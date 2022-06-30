SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $304.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

