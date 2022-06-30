SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

