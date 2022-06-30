Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 124,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 129,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.26 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

