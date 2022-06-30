Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 6.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.27. 2,932,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,515,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

