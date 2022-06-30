Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 31,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

