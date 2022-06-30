Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 813.6% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,602 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 625,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

