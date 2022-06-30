Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,700.51

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,700.51 ($33.13) and last traded at GBX 2,753 ($33.77), with a volume of 235130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,858 ($35.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($58.72) to GBX 4,728 ($58.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($61.34) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.53) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,496.29.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

