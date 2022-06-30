Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Volume of $151,163.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $60,103.56 and approximately $151,163.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.01729895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00179298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.