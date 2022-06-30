Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,775 ($21.78) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.38) to GBX 1,620 ($19.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,173. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

