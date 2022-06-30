SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.93 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 758,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

